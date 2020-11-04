¿Did Denise Bidot Break Up with Lil Wayne Over His Trump Endorsement?

The summer's favorite couple, model Denise Bidot and rapper Lil Wayne, may be no longer. But did the romance go south for Bidot because he endorsed Donald Trump? The 34-year-old model responded to the rumors in a tweet saying, "I did NOT! This is absolutely false 👀."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official this summer, but it's unknown how long they had been dating before they shared their love on social media.

Before she deleted her Instagram account, Bidot posted a message on her stories that said, "Sometimes love just isn't enough...💔." After, a fan asked her on Twitter why she had deleted her account and she replied she was "over it."

The rapper, who still has photos of the model on his Instagram account, tweeted out a cryptic message of his own this morning. "I live the way I love and love the way I live," he tweeted. "I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

?s=20