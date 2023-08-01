The model teams up with Latino dating app Chispa to help remind women of the strength they all carry within.

Dating can be rough, and oftentimes the idea of being vulnerable and putting yourself out there can be intimidating.

Model Denise Bidot has been there and done that when it comes to dating, and she understands that, for women, their greatest strength lies in tapping into that vulnerability.

"I think sometimes we are these gracious creatures and these powerful women, and we don't realize that we also are deserving of love. That's also part of our vulnerability, and our strength, and our ability to love and be loved," Bidot tells People Chica.

Denise Bidot Credit: Courtesy of Denise Bidot / Chispa

Knowing the struggles that a woman can have when it comes to dating is part of the reason that she teamed up with the Latino dating app Chispa.

"I think for me, it was a no-brainer to partner with Chispa because I am actually single and looking for love," she admits.

Bidot continued, "I'm just putting my femininity out there and hoping that love finds me too, and hoping that other people can use Chispa to also find their person."

How does Bidot gauge who is worth her time when using the app? She ensures to have thorough conversations with her potential suitors.

"I, for instance, really feel people out and ask them important questions and get to know them in that way. Because for me, conversations are super important," she asserts.