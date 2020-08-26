Democrats Are Using the Word "Latinx" More Than Republicans

According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, politicians are increasingly using the gender-neutral term "Latinx" instead of "Hispanic" or "Latino." They looked at the social media accounts of certain members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives between January 2015 and July 2020, and found that 25 percent of lawmakers used the term during the 116th Congress, as compared to 10 percent in the 115th Congress and only 2 percent in the 114th Congress.

Democratic politicians were far more likely to use "Latinx" than their Republican colleagues, with nearly half using it on social media during the current Congress as compared to only 1 percent of GOP members. Furthermore, Democrats used the terms "Latino," "Latina," and "Hispanic" more often on their social platforms than Republicans, with 92 percent of Democrats using any of those as compared to 44 percent of Republicans.

Democrats like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro are two of the most prominent Democrats who regularly use "Latinx." "The Latinx community won't be othered by Donald Trump," Castro tweeted last year. "We won't be scared of his racist rhetoric. We will defeat him." Senator Elizabeth Warren also used the term during her 2020 presidential campaign.

Another recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that "Latinx," despite being used heavily in the media, is not commonly used by members of the Latinx community. According to the survey, only 23 percent of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino had heard of the term "Latinx," and just 3 percent actually used it.