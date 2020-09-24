Democrats Call for Investigation of Disinformation Targeted at Latinos

Representatives Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Joaquin Castro want the FBI to investigate the spread of false information aimed at Latino voters.

Democrats in Congress have requested an FBI investigation into disinformation targeting Latino voters, specifically via Spanish-language YouTube videos, WhatsApp clips, and pro-Trump Facebook groups. NBC News and Politico have reported that these outlets are being used to spread conspiracy theories and false information that is having a demonstrable effect on Latinos in Florida, one of the states most important to the president's re-election strategy.

Florida Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Texas Representative Joaquin Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, wrote a letter requesting the investigation. "As we rapidly approach Election Day, Latino circles in South Florida have witnessed a surge in posts containing false or misleading information on social media," the letter states. "These posts are often politically charged and contain far-right conspiracy theories relating to 'QAnon' or other fringe ideologies designed to manipulate Latino voters."

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mucarsel-Powell also tweeted about the issue. "As we approach election day, Latinos have seen a surge in posts containing false or misleading information on social media," she wrote. "Joaquin Castro and I sent a letter to the @FBI calling for a full investigation into these disinformation campaigns."

The representatives cited examples of the disinformation like the racist and anti-Semitic remarks on a paid program aired in August by Caracol Radio, an AM radio station. The program claimed that if Joe Biden won the election, the United States would fall into a dictatorship led by Black and Jewish people. Caracol later apologized for the content and banned the commentator.

The letter also mentioned a column in El Nuevo Herald that claimed American Jews support "thieves and arsonists" and compared Black Lives Matter protesters to Nazis. The Miami Herald, the sister publication of El Nuevo Herald, has since apologized for that column, and said they had ended their relationship with the supplement in which the column appeared. Representatives pointed to social media as well, noting that "disinformation originating on social media is now shaping and pervading more traditional media outlets in South Florida."