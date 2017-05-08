Here's what we know about Demi Lovato's documentary

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

If you can’t get enough of Demi Lovato, you’re in luck! Because Demi Lovato is releasing a documentary, I Am: Demi Lovato, on YouTube in the fall. She announced the documentary this week on Twitter. And we can’t wait to get an inside look into creative and humanitarian work she’s been up to. According to YouTube, the documentary will allow fans to “get to know the real” Demi as a “singer, writer, [and] humanitarian.”

The film is going to be a behind-the-scenes look at a year of Demi’s life

I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out! 😊 https://t.co/Y8blXgHLRK — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2017

Singer, writer, humanitarian. Get to know the real @ddlovato in “I Am: Demi Lovato.” Coming soon, exclusively on YouTube pic.twitter.com/WsvAF5ehIP — YouTube (@YouTube) May 5, 2017

The singer is no stranger to lending her voice to speak out about mental health issues and to work with various charities. So it makes sense that the documentary will focus on her work inside and outside the studio. This documentary will be a great way for Demi to show her fans an in-depth look into the causes she is passionate about.

Demi weighed in on the documentary.

“This past year has been one of the most transformative years of my life, and I’m looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and personal experiences,” she said.

This isn’t the first documentary Demi has been a part of. The Demi Lovato: Stay Strong documentary aired in 2012 and followed her stay in rehab, her recovery, and her return to music.

We can’t wait to see what this new documentary has in store for us.