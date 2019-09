Demi Lovato Shares Unretouched Bikini Photo and Message About Overcoming Insecurities

Demi Lovato posted an unretouched bikini photo on social media celebrating her curves — as well as her cellulite. The singer, 27, shared the image, taken during a vacation in Bora Bora this summer, along with a message about overcoming the fear of showing her body in its unretouched form. “This is my biggest fear,” she wrote. “A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

Lovato continues with a powerful message of self-love and acceptance: “This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in TV/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14-hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you, too! Now back to the studio. I’m working on an anthem also. Just so everyone’s clear … I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today, too.”

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her fans seemed thrilled with the post, which got over 7 million likes in a few hours. “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!” model Ashley Graham commented. “Yes, you look incredible,” Hailey Bieber wrote with fire emojis. “You never have to meet anyone else’s standards ever again, you are free! So fly, baby girl, set the world on fire. Do it!” Demi’s own mom Dianna De La Garza commented, cheering her on. Bravo!