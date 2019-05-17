Demi Lovato Exudes Body Confidence in New Bikini Instagram Post

Demi Lovato is in love with…Demi Lovato! The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, recently wowed fans by posting a photo in a bikini from her vacation in Bora Bora exuding self-love and body confidence. The photo shows a tan Demi wearing a leopard print bikini and showing off her curves and tattoos.

Although she has admitted to struggling with mental health and eating disorders in the past, the passionate performer seems to be in a good place now.

Image zoom Instagram/ Demi Lovato

“I don’t know what to caption this…reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now, but f*&% I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me,” she wrote in the caption.

In her 2017 Youtube documentary Simply Complicated she talks about binge-eating as a form of numbing pain in the past. She also confesses she had a relapse after her breakup from actor Wilmer Valderrama and she used food as a mechanism to miss him less. “When I was in a relationship with Wilmer I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did,” she says in the documentary. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed.”

Now the singer seems to be embracing a healthy lifestyle and feels comfortable in her own skin. She also feels proud of being physically strong and able to defend herself thanks to jiu jitsu training. “I have security, but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu,” she continues in her Instagram post. Her followers showered her with love and support. “Damn Demi you look awesome, keep up the good work. You make me so proud!” a fan wrote. “So proud of you Demi! Confidence is everything,” another commented. Go chica!