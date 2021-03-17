Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped at Age 15

Demi Lovato, 28, bares her soul in her new YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, premiering March 23. In addition to discussing the 2018 overdose that almost left her dead, she talks openly about experiencing sexual assault. "I didn't just overdose," she says in the series. "I was taken advantage of."

"When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me," Lovato continued, claiming that her drug dealer raped her. "When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

The singer's friend, Sirah Mitchell, says the dealer gave Lovato heroin "laced with fentanyl" the night of the overdose. "He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead," Mitchell added.

Demi Lovato Image zoom Credit: (Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The star is no stranger to trauma. "When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape," she says in the documentary. "I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn't have the romantic first time. That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways."

She says she told this person she wasn't ready to lose her virginity and he didn't listen. She told adults about the rape but regrets that her attacker "never got in trouble for it." "They never got taken out of the movie they were in," she said. Although she tried to confront her teen attacker on her own, Lovato recalled that it only made her feel worse.