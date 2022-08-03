Demi Lovato Reveals that They Are Using She/Her Pronouns Again
From their ability to switch up their look with every new album to their ability to unapologetically be who they are, Demi Lovato has become a guiding symbol of change for many.
In a recent interview with Spout Podcast, Lovato stays true to their nature and reveals that they are using the pronouns she/her once again.
During the interview, Lovato touches upon her experience creating her latest studio album HOLY FVCK and what it was like for her on Barney & Friends while also discussing how she came out as non-binary.
While explaining what being non-binary means to them, Lovato says, "Yeah, so they/them—I've actually adopted the pronouns she/her again. So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really...I don't find that I am, I felt like especially last year my energy was balanced between masculine and feminine energy."
They continued, "So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel that there was a bathroom for me."
Lovato notes that they didn't "necessarily feel like a woman" or "feel like a man" when facing a choice that may seem simple to others.
They asserted, "I just felt like a human. And that is what they/them is about for me. It's just about feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine so I've adopted she/her again. I think what's important is like nobody's perfect, everyone messes up pronouns at some point and especially when people are learning. It's all about respect."