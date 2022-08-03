The singer-songwriter shares that they have adopted the use of she/her pronouns after "feeling more feminine" recently.

From their ability to switch up their look with every new album to their ability to unapologetically be who they are, Demi Lovato has become a guiding symbol of change for many.

In a recent interview with Spout Podcast, Lovato stays true to their nature and reveals that they are using the pronouns she/her once again.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury

During the interview, Lovato touches upon her experience creating her latest studio album HOLY FVCK and what it was like for her on Barney & Friends while also discussing how she came out as non-binary.

While explaining what being non-binary means to them, Lovato says, "Yeah, so they/them—I've actually adopted the pronouns she/her again. So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really...I don't find that I am, I felt like especially last year my energy was balanced between masculine and feminine energy."

They continued, "So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel that there was a bathroom for me."

Demi Lovato is seen arriving at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021 Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Lovato notes that they didn't "necessarily feel like a woman" or "feel like a man" when facing a choice that may seem simple to others.