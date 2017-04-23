Demi Lovato's uber-plunging swimsuit is daring us to find one of our own!

By Hello Giggles
April 23, 2017 01:09 PM
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Demi Lovato set our eyes on fire with a pic of her latest beachwear. In a recent Instagram post, Demi shows off her bronzed physique in an orange, plunging one-piece. And boy, she can pull off the deep plunge like nobody’s business! We are awed and inspired by her boldness. So much so – we are in hot pursuit of a similar swimsuit to call our own.

Check out the super-bold poolside choice that Demi rocked:

For a near clone of the suit Demi rocked, this deep orange plunge one-piece can’t be beat!

Avenue 32/Andriana DeGreas

Adriana Degreas is undoubtedly one of the hottest swimsuit designers in the business today. She hails from Brazil, and her collections have been features in Vogue, Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar. With its low scoop back and knotted front, this halterneck one-piece will definitely accentuate your figure in all the right spots.

Buy it here for $355.

For those of you who prefer a more classic silhouette, feast your eyes on this little Proenza Schouler:

Neiman Marcus/Proenza Schouler

Check out the plunging neckline!  Also, full seat coverage!  Your bum won’t be exposed.  A metal ring joins the two shoulder straps in the back, creating a criss-cross across your backside. Created by two Parsons of Design School graduates, Proenza Schouler was quicky lauded for its sophisticated design and unique approach to modern luxury.

Buy it here for $310.

Now for something that won’t break the bank but looks equally as good on… we’re offering up a hidden treasure from the rack — Nordstrom Rack!

Nordstrom Rack

Notice the beautiful pop of orange?  At $98.97, this V-neck tangerine wonder is a steal. Fully-lined and seamless, we’re loving it!

Buy it here.

We have one last trick up our sleeves.  A super tight budget calls for Forever 21!

Forever 21

Dress up this stretchy knit one-piece with some sassy gold jewelry. We love the strappy accents in the back. It kinda reminds us of a faded orange-icle. For as little as $22.90, who could actually resist.

Buy it here.

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com 

