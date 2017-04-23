Demi Lovato's uber-plunging swimsuit is daring us to find one of our own!

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Fashion Media Demi Lovato set our eyes on fire with a pic of her latest beachwear. In a recent Instagram post, Demi shows off her bronzed physique in an orange, plunging one-piece. And boy, she can pull off the deep plunge like nobody’s business! We are awed and inspired by her boldness. So much so – we are in hot pursuit of a similar swimsuit to call our own. Check out the super-bold poolside choice that Demi rocked: For a near clone of the suit Demi rocked, this deep orange plunge one-piece can’t be beat! Image zoom

Avenue 32/Andriana DeGreas

Adriana Degreas is undoubtedly one of the hottest swimsuit designers in the business today. She hails from Brazil, and her collections have been features in Vogue, Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar. With its low scoop back and knotted front, this halterneck one-piece will definitely accentuate your figure in all the right spots.

Buy it here for $355.

For those of you who prefer a more classic silhouette, feast your eyes on this little Proenza Schouler: