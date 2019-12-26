Demi Lovato got new ink! On Christmas Eve, celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi revealed the singer’s latest body art, located right below her neck. Her new tattoo shows an angel being lifted up by three birds as her own wings disintegrate. Capozzi shared the captivating image on Instagram and Lovato commented: “Thank you so much, it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented.”

Capozzi, who shared another photo of himself on Instagram as he tattooed Demi, titled the new piece “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII” and explains in his caption: “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves pulling her up symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness.”

He also thanked the singer, 27, for trusting him with this new design. “Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you,” he concluded in his post.

Lovato’s new ink also seems to be celebrating her return to single life after her recent split with model Austin Wilson. “She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.” On December 4, the singer announced to fans on Instagram: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing,” marking her return to the music studio.

2019 was a powerful and spiritual year for Demi Lovato, who in October was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel after celebrating six months of sobriety in January. “Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan River — the same place Jesus was baptized — I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she wrote then.