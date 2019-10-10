Demi Lovato Sends Powerful Message After Death of Dear Friend: "Addiction Is No Joke"

Demi Lovato shared an emotional post on her Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she had just lost her dear friend Thomas, who battled addiction. “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them,” she posted, along with a photo of her young friend. “Make sure they know it. R.I.P. to my boo @sirtruss.”

The singer, 27, who has been open about her own battles with addiction, also sent a strong message to her over 74 million Instagram followers. “Addiction is NO joke,” she posted with another photo of Thomas. “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s OK to ask for help.”

In July of last year, Lovato survived a near-fatal overdose and stayed at a treatment facility until November, PEOPLE reported. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote on Instagram in August 2018. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

The singer is currently focused on a new studio album and has shared recent posts on Instagram highlighting her healthy lifestyle, which includes practicing jiujitsu, watching her nutrition and posting bikini photos filled with self-love. She is also reportedly dating again, getting to know former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.