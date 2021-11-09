The singer has released their first sex toy, the "Demi Wand." Check it out!

Demi Lovato Wants You to Have More Orgasms With Their New Vibrator

Demi Lovato wants you to take your sexual pleasure to the next level.

The singer is hoping Lovatics have more orgasms with their latest release: the "Demi Wand," a vibrator Lovato created in collaboration with sex toy brand Bellesa. The discreet 5.5 inch vibrator, available in nude and yellow, is perfect for beginners and experts alike with eight "orgasm-inducing" vibration speeds for users to choose from. And it's also waterproof.

"Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level," they wrote on their Instagram.

The wand comes in a small clamshell case that charges the device when it's not in use.

"There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands," they said in a press release. "We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it's time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms."

Lovato chose to collaborate with Bellesa as it aligns with their desire to dismantle taboos around masturbation and to promote sexual empowerment with the company's "smallest and quietest" vibrator.

Bellesa Credit: Courtesy of Bellesa

"We joined forces to launch the Demi Wand, advocating for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders," the company said in a press release. "Demi Lovato is the most influential person to ever launch a signature pleasure product, marking a monumental breakthrough in bridging sex tech with the mainstream."