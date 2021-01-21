Watch Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, and Demi Lovato Perform at Biden's Inauguration Concert

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president and Kamala Harris as the first female vice president of the United States wrapped up with fireworks and great music. The special Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, was filled with memorable moments. Katy Perry stunned with her powerful rendition of "Firework," with the Lincoln Memorial behind her.

Demi Lovato also uplifted spirits singing "Lovely Day" with a video collage of people of different backgrounds dancing, including essential workers and the president and First Lady joining in from the Oval Office. Wearing short pink hair, Lovato's good vibes were contagious. "It was an absolute HONOR to perform tonight for our @potus, @vp, & the entirety of our United States of America," she wrote on Instagram. "This is a night I will NEVER forget."

It was also exciting to see Luis Fonsi perform his mega hit "Despacito" with DJ Cassidy. The Puerto Rican singer posted a photo with Biden on Instagram with the caption: "Cheers to a new beginning." Ozuna also joined the fun, singing "Taki Taki."

Actor, playwright and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda also made an appearance, reciting the poem "The Cure at Troy" by Joe Biden's favorite poet Seamus Heaney.

Vice President Kamala Harris shared some moving words. "In many ways this moment embodies our character as a nation. It demonstrates who we are, even in dark times. We not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be," she said. "We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless, and ambitious. We are undaunted, in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up. This is American aspiration."