Demi Lovato Recalls Her Addiction Struggle in New "I Love Me" Video

In her new music video "I Love Me," Demi Lovato gets honest about struggling with self-destructive thoughts and drug addiction. The singer, 27, has said she can be her worst enemy and critic at times, and appears in the video literally fighting with herself. The two Demis wrestle with one another as the singer confronts her inner demons in the song. "I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself / Yet I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else," she sings.

The video also shows a scene of a glamorous self-loving Demi walking by a lookalike girl on a stretcher being taken to an ambulance and she holds her hand compassionately. "Why do I compare myself to everyone? / And I always have my finger on the self-destruct?/ I wonder when I love me is enough," the song asks. We also see a bride and groom walk in front of her as she looks at them nostalgically. The couple resemble Demi's ex, actor Wilmer Valderrama — whom she broke up with in 2016 after six years together — and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco. “Why am I always looking for a ride-or-die / 'Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life,” the lyrics continue. “After all the times I went and f***ed it up / I wonder when I love me is enough.”

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

In a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she opened up about her love life. “I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever. I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself," she said.

The singer triumphantly returned to the stage at the Grammys in January, singing her emotional new track "Anyone," about a soul in desperate need of help. She also sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.