Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich will be husband and wife! The couple shared photos of their romantic engagement on a beach in California, sharing this magical moment with fans. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Demi wrote on Instagram. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again, but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

She also shared this message to her future husband: "Max Ehrich, I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!"

The actor, 29, also posted photos of their engagement with the message: "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby! I’m so excited, you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world, and I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I love you so much Demi Lovato and will forever cherish your pure, beautiful, infinite soul."