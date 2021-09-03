On a new episode of their podcast "4D with Demi Lovato," the singer revealed her failed attempt at asking Emily Hampshire on a date.

Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DM's: This Is What They Said

Demi Lovato has proven yet again that they are fearless.

On a new episode of their podcast "4D with Demi Lovato," the singer revealed how she slid into Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire's Instagram DM's to ask her out on a date.

"You slid in my DM's, and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it some time,'" Hampshire said while Lovato laughed. "And then you, said below it, 'and by kick it, I mean like we should go on a date, I find you attractive."

Hampshire went on to admit that she appreciated Lovato's straightforwardness.

"You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, sometimes that's confusing. A) I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up," she added.

Lovato responded to Hampshire's age gap commentary by referring to Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson, which they called something "a non-binary person can dream."

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old artist said they are non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them.

Both continued to laugh about their initial chat, with Lovato backpedaling regarding her comparison of Hampshire with Taylor, who is 78 years old.

"This is so great. I'm glad you brought that up; it's so funny," they said regarding the story of how they met. "Also, not my smoothest move, being like Holland Taylor, Sarah Paulson."

The Camp Rock star also went on to list the traits they found attractive about Hampshire.

"You're an attractive woman who knows her s**t," they started. "You're not afraid to be yourself, and I think that's what I was like, that's f***ing dope."