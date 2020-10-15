Demi Lovato Challenges Trump in Her New Video "Commander in Chief"

Demi Lovato's new song "Commander in Chief," released earlier this week, is an open letter to Donald Trump. The singer performed the powerful ballad at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Lovato, 28, faced backlash on social media for the politically charged song, but she doesn't seem intimidated by the controversy. "I literally don't care if this ruins my career," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, responding to comments about the song. "This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."

Image zoom ( Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

"We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in chief, how does it feel to still / Be able to breathe?" the lyrics say, referring to the coronavirus crisis. "I'm a lucky one / 'Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough / Haven't they suffered enough?" asks another part of the song. "Do you gеt off on pain? / We're not pawns in your game."

This is Lovato's first performance since she announced she was calling off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September. The music video celebrates the diversity of Americans, featuring a Black girl, an older white man, a woman doing sign language, and a woman in a wheelchair, among others. The video ends with a closeup of a teary-eyed Demi and the message, "Vote."