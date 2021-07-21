The singer and actress shared an intimate selfie with details of her experience filming her first sex scene for the NBC comedy series Hungry.

When it comes to empowering fans with messages about body positivity and self-love, Demi Lovato is front and center. And on Tuesday she did it again, sharing on her Instagram feed the behind-the-scenes story of filming her first sex scene.

"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it, but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," wrote Lovato, pictured wearing a black bra and shorts. "Then I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before… now I'm in this!!!"

Lovato filmed the scene for NBC's upcoming comedy series Hungry. Lovato has a starring role in the show —alongside actress Valerie Bertinelli— and also has an executive producer credit. The show's plot follows a group of friends in a food-issues group that support each other in their search for "love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

For years, Lovato has been a champion for body positivity, mental health and tackling eating disorders and often shares her own experiences, earning the trust and admiration of fans all over the world.

Demi Lovato Credit: (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)