Demi Lovato Speaks Up About Murders of Black Transgender Women

Demi Lovato used her influence on Instagram to shed light on the unsolved cases of two black transgender women who were murdered last week. The singer shared photos of the missing Riah Milton and Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells, along with a message including a list of organizations to support. "Our hearts ache for Riah Milton of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Dominique 'Rem’mie' Fells of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and countless more," Lovato wrote. "Black trans bodies often get ignored in the fight for equality regarding black bodies. It’s important we stand [in] solidarity with them and raise awareness. We need to create AND advocate for more safe spaces for all trans women — but especially BLACK TRANS WOMEN! You cannot yell for a black lives matter if you exclude and acknowledge black trans lives! This is all of our fight! More than ever, we need to unite!"