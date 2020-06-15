Demi Lovato Speaks Up About Murders of Black Transgender Women
The singer emphasized the need to protect this vulnerable community from violence and discrimination.
Demi Lovato used her influence on Instagram to shed light on the unsolved cases of two black transgender women who were murdered last week. The singer shared photos of the missing Riah Milton and Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells, along with a message including a list of organizations to support. "Our hearts ache for Riah Milton of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Dominique 'Rem’mie' Fells of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and countless more," Lovato wrote. "Black trans bodies often get ignored in the fight for equality regarding black bodies. It’s important we stand [in] solidarity with them and raise awareness. We need to create AND advocate for more safe spaces for all trans women — but especially BLACK TRANS WOMEN! You cannot yell for a black lives matter if you exclude and acknowledge black trans lives! This is all of our fight! More than ever, we need to unite!"
The singer and actress — who is bisexual and a proud member and supporter of the LGBTQ community — also shared a post about a transgender suicide hotline in the United States.
Lovato has been open about her sexual orientation and says she is open to dating both men and women. The singer, 27, of Mexican descent, told In Style: “I’m very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”
In 2016, Demi was honored with GLAAD's Vanguard Award, presented to media professionals who make a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.