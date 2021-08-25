The star blew out their 29 candles with a new music video release and a series of photographs taken in the waters off the Indian Ocean.

Demi Lovato celebrated their 29th birthday beach style!

The artist looked confident and radiant by the beach in the Maldives, sporting a white bathing suit by Frankies Bikinis.

"Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth 🌊🐬🦋 (📸: @libbykelter)" the singer wrote on a carousel post on their Instagram that included photos of them laying down by the sand, looking over the water, and a short clip of the waves washing over them on the beach.

Fans and friends had a lot to say about the photos in loving comments.

"Holy wow so heavenly beautiful," actress Drew Barrymore wrote.

Chelsea Handler added, "Nice Tush."

Lovato, whose birthday was on Friday, had a weekend full of activities with the release of the music video for their song "Melon Cake," an anthem to their healing journey and mental health. The video showcases Lovato wearing an embellished Dolce & Gabbana suit with a Western take, a custom sequined Gladys Tamez Millinery hat and a printed Dries Van Noten Zodiac shirt.

"No more melon cakes on birthdays 🍉🎂," Lovato posted on Instagram. "29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook ✨💖."

Earlier this year, the Camp Rock star announced they are non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them after sharing a video of their journey on Twitter.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be," she wrote on Twitter. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you, you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."