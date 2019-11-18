All About Demi Lovato's New Love, Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato is in love! The singer and model Austin Wilson made their relationship Instagram-official and were spotted by paparazzi on Sunday holding hands while going on a hike in Los Angeles. Lovato looked happy and comfy in a Nirvana t-shirt, black leggings and a baseball cap, while Wilson wore a Metallica t-shirt and sweatpants.

Lovato, 27, posted the photo with her new man last week. In the image, a shirtless Wilson gives Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer captioned the post “My [love]” with a red heart emoji.

Wilson, 25, also shared a photo with his famous girlfriend with the caption, “My Love.” The photo shows him hugging the singer from behind. They are both dressed all in black, seemingly ready for date night.

Before she was romantically linked to Wilson, Lovato briefly dated Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, PEOPLE reported, but the pair never posted photos together on social media and the romance was short-lived.

She seems to be in a great place now, both professionally and in her love life. “Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” an insider told PEOPLE last week. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will & Grace.”