De La Ghetto Talks About His New Album 'Los Chulitos'

After a four-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, reggaeton star De La Ghetto finally released his latest album Los Chulitos on Friday. "It feels good. I'm excited, I'm nervous," he tells People CHICA. "Every time I come out with an album or a song, I know that both negative and positive comments are going to come. People sometimes are never happy, but I've been working on this album for the last 10 months."

While the delay initially put him in a bit of a funk, his team reminded him that it was an opportunity to focus solely on the music since COVID-19 had halted appearances and tours. "My team came to me and said, 'There's no rush to get the album out ... let's get the most out of it," he shares. "It was a good thing because I got more involved in the creative part on the album. Usually when you put an album out with the label, you have a certain time frame. It's like a pressure, everyone's in a hurry, and with this album, we didn't have that rush. Everything was relaxing. I was with my family every day and in the studio recording, so everything was a vibe." Perhaps not coincidentally, he feels that Los Chulitos is one of his best productions, musically.

In addition to Los Chulitos, the singer released the video for his single "Sube La Music" featuring Nicky Jam, which is a take on Jamaican artist Wayne Wonder's song "No Letting Go." Reggae was a genre De La Ghetto heard a lot while growing up. "Let's just do something to make it like people in their houses just chilling, and just lounging in the house with your family, with your friend, with your partner," he says of the video's concept. "We couldn't do anything in a club or in a party situation — we don't want to motivate people to go out to the street — so the idea is that people are enjoying [life], but in your house."

The album features collaborations with artists like Jowell y Randy, Arcángel, and Dalex, as well as an Afrobeat song that he worked on with Sons of Sonix. "This album is very versatile. It has a little bit of everything for everyone," he says. "To please the fans is hard because they are like, 'De La Ghetto, I like the theme, but you had to go a little bit more reggaeton, a little bit more street, a little bit more hip-hop, a little bit more R&B.' So it has a little bit of everything for everybody."

Apart from his own music, De La Ghetto is also growing his label, Latin Nation. "I signed this new artist called Tarelmo. He's a young kid, 19 years old, from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. I've got this other female artist I'm about to sign also," he shares. "My label is something I've always wanted to do way before singing. People don't know this, but when I first started out I never really wanted to sing or rap — I wanted to be a producer.

Through his label, he has the opportunity to give up-and-coming artists a chance in the industry. "I'm just trying to grow because I'm not gonna get younger," he jokes. "I want to give the opportunity to other artists and other producers and other writers as well, and teach the young'uns about the music business."