Actor Xolo Maridueña, Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto and Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer are all part of the production of the first Latino superhero film for DC.

DC and Warner Bros are bringing Latino talent to the core of their superhero universe in the new Blue Beetle movie, which will be the first to feature a Latino character in a starring role.

Los Angeles-born, Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian actor Xolo Maridueña —best known for his role as Miguel Díaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai and Victor Graham in the television series Parenthood— will play the leading character, Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Puerto Rican Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala).

"It's official…I am beyond grateful to be able to fill in these enormous shoes as one of the first Latino Superhero on the big screen," Maridueña said on Instagram. "To the team at DC and on Blue Beetle, Ángel, Walter, Gareth, Galen, Zev, John…Thank you so much for trusting me with this role."

The movie will center around Mexican American teenager Jaime Reyes, a 16-year-old living in El Paso, Texas, where a magical beetle fuses to his spine. He is encased in an armor designed by an alien race and assumes the Blue Beetle identity.

Xolo Maridueña and Angel Manuel Soto Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC," Soto told TheWrap in a statement. "I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can't wait to make history together."