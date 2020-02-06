Dayanara Torres celebrated her son Cristian‘s 19th birthday and shared sweet baby photos of him and images of his birth on Instagram. Cristian, who is also the son of Marc Anthony, left home last year to study at a university in New York. The former Miss Universe — who also has son Ryan, 16, with the salsa crooner — is currently a judge on Univision’s Mira Quién Baila All Stars — and told People en Español her most beloved role in life is being a mom.

“Happy birthday Cristian! I always tell you: you came to my life to teach me so much. Because of you I am stronger and I will continue to be,” she wrote on Instagram, with a collage of images of Cristian from his birth to the day he left for college. “My promise to you was born before I met you. You have been a blessing in my life, a gift from God. You are perfect for me. We miss you terribly but we are so proud of YOU and your undeniable talent … keep doing what you love. Nothing makes me prouder than seeing you flying high.”

The Puerto Rican actress and model also shared an update with her fans on her skin cancer battle. Torres, 45, shared a video of herself at the center where she is getting her treatment. “Creating awareness. #WorldCancerDay. Perhaps that is the purpose of going through this, to create awareness for people like me, who didn’t know about the mortal danger of skin cancer,” she wrote.

“Early detection is essential. Check your skin, if you have doubts, make an appointment!” she added. “Thanks for so much love I get from all of you who follow me each day and worry about me, and for the love and support of my family and eternal friends.” She thanked her mother for going with her to 17 treatment appointments and “always holding her hand and not letting her fall” when her body no longer has strength. She also gave a shoutout to Victoria La Mala. “You don’t know how much I love you. You are one of the best gifts I got from Mira Quién Baila, an unconditional friend who cares day and night from day one,” she wrote about the Mexican American singer, who was a contestant on the dance reality show.

Image zoom

“After two operations in my right leg to remove the mole, cancer and the part where it had spread (77 stitches), they removed two lymph nodes where it had reached, that’s why I’m a Stage 3 cancer patient. I get radiation and infusion treatment every 21 days for a year. I only have to receive one more and in March I’ll do my last body check up (MRI, pet & cat scans), praying that the results will be negative so I can turn the page on this bitter chapter in my life,” she concluded.