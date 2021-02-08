Exclusive: Dayanara Torres on Her Return to the Small Screen

Dayanara Torres will be co-hosting the red carpet special Noche de Estrellas for Premio Lo Nuestro! The former Miss Universe talked to People CHICA about her return to the small screen one year after being a judge on the Univision dance contest ¡Mira Quién Baila! "Returning to television fills me with pride. I couldn't be happier," she said. She will be co-hosting with Cuban TV host Raúl De Molina of El Gordo y La Flaca.

"Obviously because of COVID we have to take many precaution and health measures. It will be a different kind of red carpet. There won't be an audience," she explains. "But the artists will be there and we will do the interview with the same emotion. We can't let our guard down, especially me, due to my compromised immune system."

The Puerto Rican actress, model, and entrepreneur says she is also looking forward to acting again. "I love period films and series," she says. "That would be my dream — to act in a television series or movie from medieval times or the past."

Image zoom Credit: Instagram/ Dayanara Torres

The stunning single mom, 46, says her sons are the loves of her life. "It's been tough. He's in New York," she says about her older son Cristian, 20, who studies in the Big Apple. "Even though he has come — he was here during Christmas — he has to do quarantine somewhere else before he sees me. He takes really good care of my health. This last time when he went back to New York, it was very emotional for me."

Cristian and Ryan, 17, from her former marriage to singer Marc Anthony, are her biggest source of pride. "They are so grown up!" she says. "I always knew since I was a little girl that I would have boys. I loved the idea of being a mom to boys. I enjoy my nieces, but I love being the mom that takes them to soccer and all the sports," she says. Torres jokes it makes her feel "tougher" to be a mom to boys. "I love those kids, they have an incredible heart. Knowing that I raised them and that everything they learned — and how they are and how they respect women — comes from me, because they are with me all the time, that's how I raised them. Seeing how they are now, all grown up, is my biggest trophy."