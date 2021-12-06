Dazzle your tías this holiday season with a traditional coquito recipe by the former Miss Universe.

Perfect Your Coquito Recipe With Dayanara Torres' Creamy Take On This Holiday Classic

What is a holiday party without some delicious coquito to spice things up? Puerto Rican actress, writer and beauty queen Dayanara Torres understands that the holidays just aren't right without this very cremoso drink.

Coquito is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico and has become a beloved beverage throughout Latin America and the United States.

Torres knows that there is nothing more communal than drinking coquito surrounded by your loved ones—so she shared her family's beloved recipe below!

Coquito Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 cans of evaporated milk

2 cans of condensed milk

2 cans of Coco López cream of coconut

1 tsp of cinnamon (for sprinkling)

Half a liter of Puerto Rican white rum

2 sticks of cinnamon

Directions

Step 1: In a blender, place one can of evaporated milk, one can of condensed milk, one can of Coco López cream of coconut and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Pour liquid into a large container and repeat the first step.

Step 2: Take the second batch of the mix and add it to the large container, then add prefered rum (to taste). This batch will give you enough coquito for up to two bottles.

Step 3: Add cinnamon sticks to each bottle, cool the drink in the fridge and cheers!