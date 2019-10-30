Dayanara Torres turned 45 on October 28 and celebrated her birthday with a fun Halloween party with loved ones. The former Miss Universe dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, and wore cute pigtails, goth-inspired makeup and a little black dress. "Couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday," she posted on Instagram with images of the celebration. "With my family and great friends. I love you all!" she wrote of the party, which included spooky decorations, ghost and pumpkin cakes, and great costumes.

One of the guests at the celebration was her dear friend Casper Smart, who also happens to be Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend (Torres was also married to J.Lo's ex Marc Anthony). The Puerto Rican actress and TV host met the actor/dancer, 32, when they worked together on the Univision reality show ¡Mira Quién Baila! Torres, who has shared her battle with skin cancer, said Smart was a great support after her diagnosis. Torres's mom Luz Delgado was also by her side as friends and other family members sang her "Happy Birthday."

The birthday girl's sister, mental health counselor and writer Jinny Torres, also shared a sweet message for Dayanara on her Instagram.

"What is the true meaning of a soulmate? A soulmate is someone that you feel a profound affinity and empathy for, not necessarily meaning a romantic partner," says Jinny's message. "True soulmates are linked to true love due to the understanding and genuine commitment these souls profess to one another. Happy birthday my soulmate, from this life and past lives, my divine SIS. What I wish for you in this new year in your life I cannot write in words, I can only write it in my heart. I love you. Get here already so we can celebrate together." Happy birthday, Dayanara!