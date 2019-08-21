Dayanara Torres Shares Update About Her Cancer Battle and Reflects About Son Cristian Leaving Home For College

Dayanara Torres opened up on Instagram about her skin cancer battle, giving an important update. “Always blessed, Treatment #9. We are halfway there,” she wrote about her cancer treatment in a post where she shared video and photos with her mom, her sister and brothers in a hospital in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rican actress and model, 44, also showed gratitude for having her family and friends supporting her every step of the way. “Even though the last few days have been filled with emotions —Cristian traveled to New York to start his new life, Ryan turned 16 and had his first day back to school, and I had my treatment 9 (which is half of my entire treatment)— I feel happy to have my siblings holding my hand on this day, which they knew would be one of the toughest ones for me,” she reflected. “Jowie as usual traveled from Arizona, Ricky made a surprise visit from Puerto Rico,” she added about her brothers, “and my sis Jinny, feeling every minute, every emotion I have felt the past few days without you by my side would have been unbearable.”

The former Miss Universe —who opened up to People en Español about her skin cancer battle in the magazine’s cover story— added about her sister Jeannette Torres in her heartfelt Instagram post: “Thanks for your advice, for listening, for massaging my back and caressing my hair until I fell asleep, you really are an angel to me.”

Marc Anthony’s ex wife also had some loving words for her mom and her close friend, makeup artist Realiz Alcaide. “My Queen Mother, I would love to one day be able to be like you, you are the most generous and loved mother and grandmother in the world. We love you,” she wrote about her mom Luz Delgado. Having her loyal fans keep her in their prayers has also made her feel supported during this difficult time. “Thanks to all my followers who don’t let go of me for even a minute and keep me in their thoughts and prayers. It’s an honor to count on your love and support,” she expressed.

A few days ago, a teary-eyed Torres also shared a sweet video saying goodbye to her son Cristian at the airport as he left home in Miami for college in New York. “You will always be the arrow of my bow and I do hope you fly as far as your heart wishes,” she wrote in her post.