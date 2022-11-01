While it has its roots in Aztec tradition, the current iconic skull look is far newer than people may think.

El Día de Muertos is a celebration of the life lived of our dearly departed loved ones that is filled with color and unmistakable iconography—but where do some of the traditions come from?

We're diving into the popular practice of skull makeup, a tradition that has been misunderstood by many, and exploring the origins of what it truly means and if it's okay to replicate the look.

Calaveras have long been a part of Mexican culture. The Aztecs had a spiritual connection to the underworld through Mictēcacihuātl, their goddess of the underworld, who cared for the bones of the dead.

Day of the dead, dia de los muertos Credit: Getty Images

In fact, many Day of the Dead traditions dates back to the indigenous people of Mexico, including the practice of ofrendas for members of the family that had passed on.

Through colonization, these altars fused with Catholic traditions like All Saints Day to become the ones we know today.

However, a lot of the skulls we now see, especially the ones referenced in makeup, only date back to the beginning of the 20th century.

You may have heard the elaborate Calavera makeup referred to as a Catrina. This name comes from the work of Mexican illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada, who in 1910 created La Calavera Catrina as a political statement.

Day of the dead, dia de los muertos Credit: Getty Images

Created right before the Mexican Revolution, this satirical drawing was actually meant to critique upper-class Mexicans who loved European fashions, which is why we see the Catrina dons large, elaborate hats and fancy gowns.

At the time, Catrina was a slang word that referred to an overly well-dressed woman, kind of like a "dandy" in Europe.

The image was further thrust into the cultural narrative when Diego Rivera painted her into his mural Sueño de una tarde dominical en la Alameda Central alongside his wife, Frida Khalo.

Today, the image has shifted to represent that there is beauty in the circle of life and that those who have passed are worth honoring.

Day of the dead, dia de los muertos Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Obviously, anyone with Mexican heritage can follow this tradition and paint their face, but can other Latinos do it as well?

Día de Muertos is not a closed practice, which means that it is open to everyone, but it's important to be mindful of the traditions and origins.

The face paint is not meant to be a costume, but rather an ode to your loved ones.