Mexican Officials Ask People to Celebrate Day of the Dead at Home This Year

Like so many other holidays in 2020, Day of the Dead will be celebrated very differently this year. As cemeteries stay closed, parades remain a non-option, and Mexico approaches 86,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials have asked residents to mark the holiday at home. This is a sacrifice that Mexico has to make in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, said Columba Lopez, director of Mexico City's Commission for Natural Resources and Rural Development. "People have to stay at home," he told Reuters.

Concepcion Cruz, a marigold cultivator in Mexico City, has already noticed a difference. Marigolds are known as "the flower of the dead" and are generally displayed as Day of the Dead approaches, but she told Reuters that only about half as many of the flowers are being grown this year as would have been planted normally. "There have been a lot of losses this year," said Cruz.

The Day of the Dead blends Catholic rituals with the belief that the dead return once a year from the underworld; observers gather to pray and remember loved ones who have died. In their homes, Mexicans build altars (called ofrendas) decorated with photographs of the deceased and things like marigolds, candy skulls, and papier-mâché skeletons. The dead are also presented with offerings of their favorite food and drink.

Despite cemeteries being closed and parades being canceled, many residents are still planning on having private remembrances for their loved ones, especially because of the many deaths the country has endured this year.

