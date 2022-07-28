Have an Enchanted Date Night With These 7 Must-Have Items
The summer of love is still going long and strong. To get you ready to shine brighter than a diamond and have a blast on your next #HotChicaSummer date, check out these seven must-have items.
These Days
Picking the right outfit for date night doesn't have to be a hassle with These Days.
Their getaway collection is perfect for a night out, dinner in or a casual walk on the beach.
These Days, $22-$80, shopthesedays.com
Dreamgirl
Spice up your date night by wearing a sultry outfit your partner will love.
Dreamgirl offers bold designs and on-trend styles that are sensual, lavishly comfortable, all-inclusive, gender fluid and unabashedly sex and body-positive for everyone.
Feel sexy with their decadent lingerie that will make you feel like a diosa!
Dreamgirl, $10-$100, dreamgirlofficial.com
Famolare
Step out in comfort and style with these 1970s-inspired styles from Famolare.
This sustainable and stylish brand sources their sandales locally, using 100% of their materials to avoid waste.
Famolare, $128-$150, famolare.com
Airotciv by Victoria
Bling up your look with beautiful gold pieces from Airotciv By Victoria.
The company specializes in gold pieces with ethereal designs that will make you feel confident, strong and feminine.
Additionally, every purchase from Airotciv By Victoria gives back to nonprofit organizations that support women and children, including LOVE146, Prevent Child Abuse America and Samaritan House.
Airotciv by Victoria, $4-$55, airotcivbyvictoria.com
Haute Shore
The perfect versatile bag is here for wherever your date takes you.
Haute Shore's accessories are affordable, easy to use and match with almost everything.
Haute Shore, $50-$99, hauteshore.com
GLAZD Jewels
Wear timeless pieces that won't tarnish with GLAZD Jewels.
The classic items are hypoallergenic, water-resistant and can be worn for any occasion. The jewelry is Sterling Silver 925 and Stainless Steel.
GLAZD Jewels, $10-$72, glazdjewels.com
MG X MARIMEKKO Mini Bucket
Stun with this beautiful summer bag from MG X MARIMEKKO's purses.
A Finnish design company, they specialize in textiles, clothing and home furnishings that reflect prints and colors from the 1960s.
MG X MARIMEKKO, $455, mansurgavriel.com