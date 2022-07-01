Netflix and Food Network champion, Juan Gutierrez, and TikTok dance sensation, Brian Esperon, have teamed up with Altos Tequila to take at-home dates to the next level.

The days of Netflix and chill have gotten old for many couples and now folks are looking for a good date night at home routine.

According to a survey conducted in 2021 by Bogle Vineyards, 54% of couples shared that one of the greatest stressors in their relationships after the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lack of date nights.

Additionally, 55% of American couples say they have run out of date night ideas since the beginning of the pandemic, with 69% of couples stating that having a regular date night is an important part of a healthy relationship.

To keep the flames of love alive, Netflix and Food Network champion and chocolatier, Juan Gutierrez, and the TikTok dance sensation who choreographed the viral WAP challenge, Brian Esperon, have teamed up with Altos Tequila for their "Altos Juntos" campaign to encourage couples to remix their at-home dating experiences.

Altos Juntos Credit: Altos

With the purchase of a curated cocktail kit, couples will enjoy a twist on the traditional mixer with two interactive experiences and a step-by-step demonstration led by their expertise.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Gutierrez and Esperon shared their insights on romance, how Altos Juntos works and their favorite date night activities.

Relationship dynamics have shifted throughout our generations. How do you think planning date nights help people keep the flames alive?

Juan Gutierrez: These days there are so many options around—movies, mini-golf, ax throwing, haunted houses. And even though they are all fun and can be romantic all of them have one thing in common: being around other people as well. I think that planning a date night needs to be [done] without so much effort and money, but [it] is about that extra touch, it is about really creating that memory. A date doesn't keep your flame alive it's the memories and the feelings that are brought while spending time together.

Brian Esperon: It's really easy to get comfortable in relationships today doing the same routine at home. In order to keep the flames alive, it's important to consistently add sparks to that fire. Date nights ensure that the relationship is still growing and keeps things fun and exciting.

Juan Gutierrez Credit: Altos

What are some ways in which Altos Juntos is helping couples spice up date night?

JG: This summer, Altos Juntos is encouraging couples to shake things up and discover new ways of spending time with one another by rediscovering old hobbies while at home—or finding a new, unexpected hobby. With Altos, we created a fun and elevated virtual experience for couples to create IRL and as part of Altos Juntos, I take at-home viewers through a complimentary 30-minute interactive chocolate truffle-making class, accompanied by a demo on how to make the perfect Sparkling Paloma, one of Mexico's most popular cocktails. Cooking is a fun and easy way to relax with a loved one after a long day or on the weekend, and who doesn't love chocolate truffles, especially when they're made with tequila!

BE: I partnered with Altos to create a date night activity that is easy enough for anyone—especially couples looking to mix things up at home. I curated a fun, easy-to-follow 30-second pop dance routine along with a demonstration on how to mix a classic Altos Margarita—both are perfect for beginners (dancers and cocktail shakers!) and also for those who have a bit more experience.

The most important thing is to have fun with your partner and with this dance, it's hard not to have a good time. Plus, the classic Altos Margarita is the perfect way to end the dance class but to continue the fun. To go along with each class—mine and Juan's chocolate-making class—couples can purchase curated cocktail kits available through ReserveBar that include all of the ingredients needed to bring the class (and cocktails) to life.

Altos Juntos Credit: Brian

What is your favorite date night activity?

JG: The perfect night for me will be making a cambuche which is when you make a bed on the floor out of pillows and just lay there to play card games or watch a movie. Building the perfect cambuche is not easy but it definitely will bring you closer as you have to be smart in how you place the pillows. Then, we will cook a delicious dinner while drinking a nice cocktail, watch a scary movie and fall asleep in the cambuche, which I don't recommend but guarantee you will have the best date night.

BE: I love getting dressed up for a nice restaurant and going to the movies. It's even better when we try a new restaurant and watch a movie without any expectations. The best part about date night is talking about the whole experience on the car ride home knowing we both had an enjoyable time.

ALtos Juntos Credit: Altos

How can people join the teachable classes by Altos and what can they expect from each one?

JG: With Altos Juntos, there's no need to leave the house to enjoy an amazing evening! Couples, and those looking to have a good time, can find the interactive date night activities at AltosJuntos.Teachable.com.

For those looking to recreate the restaurant experience at home, couples can eat their heart out with my interactive and educational chocolate truffle-making class, Chocolate Juntos. Pairing the Altos Sparkling Paloma, one of Mexico's most popular cocktails, with three different easy-to-follow versions of decadent tequila-infused chocolate truffles: hot cocoa, caramel coconut, and zesty lime margarita, my class teaches couples the art of chocolate-making at home, which they can then pair with a Sparkling Paloma.