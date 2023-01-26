Whether you are going for a more romantic feel or a more simple look, these three hairstyle ideas will make you feel sexy and confident on your next date.

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and with this special day often comes stress and anxiety because we want to feel beautiful, sexy, and attractive for our date.

Feeling good and confident goes hand in hand with how we look, and that's why we've compiled a list of easy-to-perfect ideas you can do yourself at home.

These hairstyles will not only impress your special someone, but are part of the key to making your hair look hydrated, shiny, healthy, and stronger despite the cold or humid weather.

Romantic & Classy

When we talk about romantic styles, we visualize a dreamy-looking woman with her gently blowing in the wind as she dons a flowy dress. She is characterized as a feminine being with a free spirit that likes things simple and minimalistic.

Romantic hairstyles are inspired by the eras of old, and are often adorned with soft curls or waves for timeless and classic elegance.

You can decorate any softer hairstyle with little touches of flowers, feathers, or gems that come attached to "invisible" pins.

Retro & Bold

In fashion and style, everything always ends up coming back—and vintage styles are making quite the return.

If you want to look elegant and refined while also pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, wearing a rolled bun can be an excellent option for you since it not only adapts to any hair type but it is also easy to do and will give your look the air of a '40s Hollywood star.

Fashionable & Cute

Beachy waves are a classic look that's here to stay due to everyone's love of them.

Soft waves are also an effortless look that flatters all face shapes, hair textures, and ages.

One of the best things about beachy waves is that there are so many styles that fall within the category, so you can truly make the look your own.

This braided crown gives off romantic feels that are perfect for a date night. To achieve this look, we recommend using a curling hot tool.