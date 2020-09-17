Dash Flash on His Upcoming 'Bendecido' EP

Rapper Dash Flash's love for music started at a very young age, but his shyness initially kept him from pursuing his dreams. "I fell in love with music at four years old when I first heard rap," he tells People CHICA. "I used to write a little bit as I got older, like 12 or 13 — I used to have my little notepad — but I never really told anybody because I used to be very shy. At 16, I started rap battling, freestyling, and I made a name for myself to find a way to make money for studio time."

His musical inspiration stems both from his own experiences as well as the success of other musicians. "Just seeing other artists being successful, it motivates me a lot and it teaches me that there's a lot to life," he explains. "It's not just working a 9-to-5 job — there's more, you gotta do what you love."t

He's released his song "Ella Me Da" featuring GioBulla and the single "Toma" alongside RIDGESZN and KidCam, but his recent focus has been on his upcoming EP. "I'm basically done with a project called Bendecido, which means blessed," he says. "It's an eight-song project, and it's going to be my first Latin project."

While he hopes to one day work with artists like Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Quavo, and Travis Scott, he also hopes to bring Latin and hip-hop genres together more often. "It's happening right now, but I definitely want to bring it more to the forefront," he shares. "I definitely want to have a plaque on the wall, have a Grammy, just be remembered, go hard and nothing less."