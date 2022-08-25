The Dominican American actress shares how her own experiences have shaped her character in the upcoming movie Samaritan.

Dascha Polanco has been preparing to play strong, fearless women her whole life.

When it comes to representing characters on screen, the actress revealed her process involves looking back at her own experiences to find moments that mirror those in the scripts she brings to life.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Polanco dove into her experience behind the scenes of Samaritan, a new breed of superhero movie, where she shares the screen with the likes of Sylvester Stallone and rising star Javon Walton.

Samaritan Dascha Polanco in Samaritan. | Credit: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

"We've all grieved, we've all had hardships, we've all felt sad. Emotions are emotions," Polanco confessed.

"I have been privileged to be able to portray important roles, especially women, and to depict them in a different light and to play with my own experiences and I always draw from that," she shared.

Samaritan Javon Walton and Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. | Credit: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Her character, Tiffany, challenges what it means to be a hero as a protector of her son throughout the entire film—further proving that our true strength lies within each of us.

Samaritan premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 26, 2022.