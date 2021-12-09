The Season's Most Daring Fashion Trends to Be the Best Dressed of the Party  

Por Pilar Sopeséns Diciembre 09, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

After a year of confinement and the triumph of athleisure, we're rediscovering the joy of dressing up. Here are the trends you need to have on your radar to elevate your party looks, from feathers to sequins.

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Something Red

Credit: Streetstyleshooters/ German Select

A classic choice for the holiday season, red simply brings us joy. You can mix and match classic options, like knit tops and plaid dresses, with exciting textures like sequins or leather; and ornate accessories. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Corset Comeback

Credit: Paul Gonzales/ Getty Images

We've seen them all over the red carpet. Made of velvet or silk, solid or see trough, integrated into elegant floor-length dresses, or worn alone, this is the staple piece you need to exude sensuality. 

3 de 8

Elevated Minidress

Credit: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Legs for days! Leather, satin, beaded... the mini dresses have returned for party season, and they're more dazzling than ever. Find yours and style it according to your personality. 

Anuncio

4 de 8

Feather Action

Credit: Christian Vierig/ Getty Images

Whether they're feather-trimmed pants, coats, sweaters, or bags, these looks will have you covered in style. Go for a striking monochrome moment!

5 de 8

Statement Sequins

Credit: Christian Vierig/ Getty Images

Nothing screams party like sequins. So this year, instead of going for the classic dress, try wearing unique pieces, like a suit or a coat in unexpected colors. 

6 de 8

Gemstone Shades

Credit: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Red, white, and green are the most prominent colors of the season. Choose deep emerald or ruby tones in rich textiles like velvet to glam things up a bit. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Sexy Slip Dress

Slip dresses have become a wardrobe essential, and you'll love how they adapt to any situation depending on how you style them. Useful in any formal occasion, from office parties to holiday dinners or black-tie weddings.

8 de 8

Metallic Shine

Credit: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Get ready to rock with metallic garments! Suit sets are stealing the spotlight, and you can wear them with a blouse or a bralette, kitten heels, or boots. Endless possibilities for your power suit! 

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Pilar Sopeséns