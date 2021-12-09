The Season's Most Daring Fashion Trends to Be the Best Dressed of the Party
After a year of confinement and the triumph of athleisure, we're rediscovering the joy of dressing up. Here are the trends you need to have on your radar to elevate your party looks, from feathers to sequins.
Something Red
A classic choice for the holiday season, red simply brings us joy. You can mix and match classic options, like knit tops and plaid dresses, with exciting textures like sequins or leather; and ornate accessories.
Corset Comeback
We've seen them all over the red carpet. Made of velvet or silk, solid or see trough, integrated into elegant floor-length dresses, or worn alone, this is the staple piece you need to exude sensuality.
Elevated Minidress
Legs for days! Leather, satin, beaded... the mini dresses have returned for party season, and they're more dazzling than ever. Find yours and style it according to your personality.
Feather Action
Whether they're feather-trimmed pants, coats, sweaters, or bags, these looks will have you covered in style. Go for a striking monochrome moment!
Statement Sequins
Nothing screams party like sequins. So this year, instead of going for the classic dress, try wearing unique pieces, like a suit or a coat in unexpected colors.
Gemstone Shades
Red, white, and green are the most prominent colors of the season. Choose deep emerald or ruby tones in rich textiles like velvet to glam things up a bit.
Sexy Slip Dress
Slip dresses have become a wardrobe essential, and you'll love how they adapt to any situation depending on how you style them. Useful in any formal occasion, from office parties to holiday dinners or black-tie weddings.
Metallic Shine
Get ready to rock with metallic garments! Suit sets are stealing the spotlight, and you can wear them with a blouse or a bralette, kitten heels, or boots. Endless possibilities for your power suit!