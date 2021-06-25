Dany García launches a new lifestyle fashion line

Dany García truly gives new meaning to the term multi-hyphenate.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants and a professional bodybuilder, she had already held a variety of jobs by the time she was in high school. "I was like 'I'm going to be a millionaire and take care of my family,'" she recalls of her early professions, which included running an eight-stall horse barn and later selling men's suits. "As you get older and mature, you understand that in building enterprise you not only take care of your family, you also take care of employees and customers, and I found so much joy in that space."

Dany Garcia Dany Garcia | Credit: Travis Shinn

This work ethic has served her well, and she now heads several companies under The Garcia Companies portfolio, including a production outfit she runs with her business partner, Dwayne Johnson (yes, The Rock). "One of the great things about film is the opportunity to reinvest back into the community you come from-everyone contributes to the success that I get to have," she explains of her company, Seven Bucks Productions. And with her purchase of the XFL last year, she became the first woman to own a major professional sports league in the US.

Dany Garcia Credit: Erik Umphrey

Her latest venture, a lifestyle clothing line called GSTQ, is a project close to her heart. "It's the longest sitting brand idea I've had," she says, "I came up with the concept when I was 16 years old playing 'God Save the Queen.' The title became a mantra for the massive aspirations I had; I hold on to a dream!" The pieces mix athleisure wear and power dressing, she adds, because "clothes serve a purpose and should say: 'We want to earn the right to be on you and help you crush.'"

Beyond her professional success, García also is passionate about giving back to her community, which includes launching the #LatinxTheMosaic initiative, in partnership with Hello Alice, to connect with and support young Latinx entrepreneurs. "Capitalism should never exclude philanthropy, because you're really serving the communities who are serving you," she says of the importance of financial support, especially post-pandemic. "I see the immediate impact of the initial dollars, but also how these incredibly brilliant individuals utilize that to do even more. It was such an incredibly rewarding experience, and to see them get into leadership positions with success, that just makes a better world."