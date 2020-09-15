Dany Garcia Announces New #LatinxTheMosaic Initiative With Dascha Polanco and Lilliana Vazquez

The Hollywood producer and global businesswoman will host "an open conversation about the issues of racism and colorism within the Latinx community."

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, producer and businesswoman Dany Garcia — known for her work with Dwayne Johnson on films like Rampage and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — has announced an event called #LatinxTheMosaic, "an open conversation about the issues of racism and colorism within the Latinx community." The panel discussion, scheduled for September 22 at 6 p.m. ET, will stream via Facebook and feature actress Dascha Polanco, TV host Lilliana Vazquez, Peloton vice president of fitness programming Robin Arzón, filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, and Fordham University professor Tanya Kateri Hernandez.

"I have been working on something special and I am really proud to announce and host the #LatinxTheMosaic event," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm honored to bring together powerful voices as we strive to educate and bring awareness through our own unique stories." As a global chairperson and one of the most successful producers in Hollywood, Garcia felt it was important to use her platform to amplify the dialogue surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

"With the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others, it is critical to equalize within the Latinx community, the most racially and ethnically diverse population in America," states a press release about the event. "Bringing this important conversation to the forefront, Garcia has united inspiring thought leaders to grapple with, offer context and provide clarity to these issues. The honest dialogue confronts racism, colorism, and celebrates Black influence within the culture. Through the dynamic and multifaceted Latinx community, the collective supports and celebrates everyone until equality is true for every Latinx individual."