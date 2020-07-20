Sudden Death of El Dany, of Cuban Reggaeton Duo Yomil y El Dany, Shocks Fans

In a video, Yomil blamed "medical negligence" for the death of his dear friend and colleague, who was a loving dad to his three-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, Daniel Muñoz Borrego, better known as El Dany of popular Cuban reggaeton duo Yomil y El Dany, died at age 31 in Havana. His sudden death came as a shock to saddened fans and to his own friend and colleague Yomil, whose real name is Roberto Hidalgo Puentes.

"Today I woke up without my brother," Yomil said in a video he shared on Instagram. "He wasn't just a friend. I am trying to be as strong as I can because I must go on, but I will never get over this." He added that El Dany, who helped coronavirus patients on the island, had a "very big heart."

Yomil claimed "what happened was medical negligence," recalling that his friend had gone to the hospital after experiencing pain in his legs that barely allowed him to walk. "They did a lot of tests and they didn't know what it was," he said, adding that they left him hospitalized for 10 days and he didn't recover. "I went to see him the day before and he had the same sparkle in his eyes, we laughed. How was I supposed to imagine that that would be the last day I ever saw my brother?"

The day after he visited him in the hospital, Dany's mom came knocking on Yomil's door to tell him Dany was in critical condition. “He didn't have a funeral, that was the decision made by his family, his wife, his mom," Yomil added. "This pain I feel is very tough." The singer was buried in Colón Cemetery in Havana.

El Dany's sudden death came just weeks after the reggaetonero shared a photo with Yomil on Instagram asking his fans to vote for him as the next president of Cuba. "If Kanye can, we can, right?" he joked in his caption.

His wife celebrated him on Father's Day in June with a loving post on Instagram. "I always knew you would be a loving and devoted dad, but you are much more than that, you are the best of them all," she wrote.