Exclusive: Danny Ramirez on His New Thriller No Exit and What it Was Like Working on Top Gun

Danny Ramirez has officially taken flight.

The Colombian Mexican actor best known for his roles as Mario Martinez in the television series On My Block and Joaquin Torres in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has stepped into the thriller genre as Ash in No Exit.

His new role opposite Dennis Haysbert (Ed), Dale Dickey (Sandi), David Rysdahl (Lars) and Havana Rose Liu (Darby), features him as one of five strangers who are trapped inside a mountain rest stop during a blizzard when trouble ensues.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Ramirez dives deep into how he prepared for his role, what working alongside The Queen's Gambit writer Scott Frank was like and dishes on the advice he received from Tom Cruise while filming Top Gun: Maverick.

NO Exit

The last time we saw you, you were in the Marvel universe's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie. With your latest role, fans are seeing you pivot into the thriller genre. What attracted you to this project? What was the character transition like?

What attracted me to it was honestly [how it was] a contained story. It just felt so isolated, and a [sort of] character study: "What would you do if you were in this situation and you kind of stumbled into?" I just thought that was a good question to lead an entire thriller [with].

Then I read it, and obviously, as I read it, I was like, "OK, this could be something special." And teaming up with Damian [Power] and Scott [Frank], and as the whole team got together, I was like, "OK, cool, we're onto something." So, that's what really got me excited in the beginning.

In the film, you're stranded alongside a group of strangers in the middle of a snow storm, and no one is who they seem to be. What would you do if this happened to you in real life?

If it happened to me—oof. I think we talked about this quite a bit because it was also like, "well, there's no Wi-Fi, there's no cell service, and you're stranded without communication." I think instantly it plays into what to [can you really] do [when you don't know] who [the villain] is. You can't rescue someone, and then just bring them back into the only space where [the villain could be].

So I think, honestly, what Darby does [in terms of the storyline]: [does she] make a run for it [despite it being] a small, short little car [that'll] get stuck in the snowbank? Yeah, I think that's why the movie exists, because it's like, "what would you do?" And there's no perfect answer.

No Exit was produced by Scott Frank of The Queen's Gambit. What was that experience like?

It was amazing because it was right after The Queen's Gambit. I had seen it, and I had seen other [pieces] of his work, I was like, "OK, this guy [is] brilliant." Through the process he just helped so much with [all the] questions I had because it was post-pandemic and [I hadn't] been on a set in a while.

We had to do two weeks of quarantine in New Zealand, and Scott was in the room right next to me. So, whenever I had a question because—it's two weeks in a single room—you get a little cabin fever. And so as I was walking with the energy of Ash and all the things that is against the character.

If I ever had a question or anything, Scott would always be like, "line's open, just ask away." He helped a lot during [those] two weeks and then afterwards. Once we started the movie, [he was] just there guiding [us,] and honestly [I am] very thankful for him and Damien in the way that they led this whole operation from the top down.

Over the last few years your career has skyrocketed, and we've gotten to see your artistic versatility. Are there any roles you'd love to play that you haven't had a chance to yet? Who is someone you'd love to work with?

Thank you for saying my career skyrocketed, I still I'm still just happy just doing really good stories. I think there are some cool projects out there that I think I'll take a crack at. I don't want to say a couple of them because I don't want to jinx them, but I'd love to work with Pedro Pascal or Oscar Isaac. Obviously, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, I think a bunch of people that, when I got into acting, those were the first people that I really started following.

Oscar Isaac in Drive was the first time that I saw myself on the screen, in [a] way that I'm like, "Oh, I could do that. It's a Latinx American in a movie that's not necessarily about him having to be Latino." He is a central part of this story that is moving it forward. When I saw that, I started checking on his career and he did Ex Machina, and he went across doing all these [other projects]. I think I'd love to work with Oscar and actually, I'll say one: La Bamba, I'd love to do La Bamba. It would be a good remake to do.

You're set to play Fanboy in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick film. What was it like to work alongside Tom Cruise? What tips did you learn from him?

He's the greatest, he honestly was. Early on, he's like, "Yo, the door is always open for any questions." You always hear that honestly—with Scott as well, he said that really early on. The first time someone said that while working was Tom, and I was like, "All right, if you say so, let me, let me check it out." Everything I asked, any questions I had, he was always there.