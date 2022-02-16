Exclusive: Danny Ocean on His Evolution as an Artist and Why His New Album Was a Vehicle for That

Danny Ocean is redefining modern sound.

The Venezuelan singer-songwriter, who has risen to global fame through his unique voice and style, has returned with his second studio album @dannocean by Danny Ocean, where he breaks the barriers of contemporary music.

Genres? He's got a few. From Latin Pop to reggaeton to dembow to reggae to rock—and even the incorporation of lo-fi beats.

Add the album's star-studded roster of collaborations including Guaynaa, Tini, Tokischa, Justin Quiles and Dread Mari.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Ocean shares what the inspiration behind his new music was, his creative process and he even dished on the story behind one of his favorite songs on the album.

Danny Ocean Credit: Photo by Constanza Martínez

What was the inspiration behind this new album?

It's a combination between personal stories and conversations that I've had with friends or people that I love. I come from [making] an album that was mostly personal stories, this one is [a] more collaborative album. It's been a conversation, basically. Some songs are just concepts that I've been thinking about a couple of times that have been in my head.

You have a unique sound. Your music is very different, and it sets you apart. From your voice to the way that the music is written and the melodies—you mix it up, it's not just one thing. How have you stayed true to that on this album, and how is it different from your other album?

Like I said, this is the first time I do an album that I've worked with different people, not only artists, but producers and other songwriters, too. It's an album where I've learned a bit more. The first one was [a] personal one, the one that you had all the time in the world doing. Now, this one is the one where you had actually pressure.

It was the first time that I was collaborating with producers and songwriters, and they just helped me to take everything to the next level. It's a combination of my [way] of seeing things music-wise, and the way the producers and songwriters saw it. I'm always trying to update my melodies because it's very easy to stay always in the same line. So, being with other people in the studio helps you [to get] out of your comfort zone.

You've collaborated with artists like Karol G, Ed Sheeran, Camilo and Evaluna Monatner. Who else would you like to collaborate with that you haven't had a chance to yet?

Alejandro Sanz is one of the artists that I've always loved, and I want to collaborate with. Daft Punk are one of the [groups] that I've always loved to do something with, too. I hope they get back together. Coldplay is another band that I would love to do something with.

You've admitted that you like to write and do music in the morning. Is there anything else in your creative process that helps your mind flow?

I need to travel. That's one of my things. I need to change the conversation and I need a change of air, you know, different realities. Because people tend to think that the place where they live is the reality, and the world is bigger than what we think it is.

So, I like changing and I need to have conversations. I need to have fresh conversations, deep conversations. I like meeting new people and seeing different points of views. Sometimes I need to change things in the studio.

I remember there was the song I did with Ovi on the Drums and Karol G. We just went to the studio and I told Ovi, "I'm not going to record on the floor. Why don't we record on the table?" We had to get on the table to record the vocals. Sometimes I need to change things [around] to get things going, because [in] the end, when you're out of your comfort zone, that's the best way when ideas come up.

Danny Ocean

You wrote a song called "Istanbul" on this album, were you inspired by your travels there?

No, I've never been to Istanbul. Look, I've done I've done songs called "Tel Aviv," and I've never been to Tel Aviv. I did a song called "Monaco," never been to Monaco. I don't know. I guess I'm just trying to call the universe to take me to those places. But they're definitely places that I would love to go.

What is your favorite song from the album?

There's a song called "ADO," I really love the vibe of that song, to be honest with you. I think that could be one of my favorites, for sure. There's another one called "Rubia sol, morena luna" that's been out since December, I love the chorus. But I think "ADO" has something special for sure because it just began very crazy.

I have a friend of mine, she's in the porn industry, we're talking one day, and she told me sex levels in the world had been decreasing. And I was like, "What?" And she's like, "Yeah, people just like to have digital interaction now [rather] than having physical interaction."

I don't know—that conversation just got stuck in my head for a couple of months, and I was trying to understand that concept. Obviously, people like being in a controlled environment. So I guess that song talks about that. About being in a controlled environment and not facing insecurities that maybe new generations, our generations, have.

Do you think maybe everything we've been going through in the last two years with COVID and all the things that are happening in the world has had an influence in how people are connecting sexually with others?

I don't know whether it is...a generational thing too, but totally. I think if you feel comfortable in a digital world, the physical world will be a bit more awkward for you, I guess. If you're always hanging out with your friends in a video game, and you're always in movies, in the chat or something, maybe sometimes you don't like to be in this awkward zone being face-to-face with somebody.