The Élite star shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram honoring the passing of one of her family members.

Danna Paola Mourns the Loss of the Person Who Taught Her to "Never Give Up" on Her Dreams

Danna Paola is grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother Chelo.

The Mexican singer and actress shared the news of the passing of her abuela on March 8 in a profound and stirring post on social media.

"Heaven is having a party, and you chose a great day to say goodbye to this earthly world, I celebrate your life so much, the great woman, mother and grandmother you were, the pillar of our family, you taught us to never give up, to support each other in the family," her message begins.

She continues, "Thank you for the love you gave us until the last day, you supported my dreams since always and I am so grateful for your life, your light and it hurts my soul to say goodbye to you..."

On March 4, the La Doña star asked her more than 33 million followers on Twitter to pray for her grandmother who was in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

"I don't like talking about my family, but my grandmother is very ill at the hospital due to COVID," she tweeted. "My heart is all shriveled up ;( from my heart I ask for a prayer and send her lots of light..."

Danna Paola Abuelita Credit: IG Danna Paola

Devoted fans and fellow celebrities have responded to the post of her grandmother's passing to show their support for the star.

"Cositas R.I.P ❤️‍🩹, I'm hugging you tightly," wrote fellow Èlite actor Jorge López. "I am so sorry! Sending you a huge huge darling ♥️✨," added actress Mina el Hammani.

The "Mala Fama" vocalist closed out her post with words of gratitude for the time spent together with her abuela and her legacy.