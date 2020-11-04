Exclusive: Danna Paola, Aitana and Luísa Sonza On Their Hot New Single, "Friend De Semana"

Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola knows there is strength in unity when it comes to collaborating with other female artists. "I'm so excited," she says about recording her new music video, "Friend de Semana", with Spanish singer Aitana and Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza. "It's an honor for me, it's something very magical," adds the telenovela star and pop princess about their unique fusion.

Danna Paola says she had already worked with Sonza when she did a cameo in her "Contigo" video, and she met Aitana through friends when she lived in Spain. "They are talented, beautiful women, they are divine human beings," Danna Paola says. "The collaboration was very genuine."

The Mexican singer, who is working on an upcoming album, adds she likes to "tell stories" with her songs. This latest one was inspired by the idea of a no-strings-attached fun weekend with a "friend with benefits." She argues that there shouldn't be a double standard when it comes to judging female artists who express their sensuality in their lyrics. "I get tired of talking about machismo, there has to be equality," she says. "Music has no genre, no language. It doesn't have to be a competition between men and women." The song, she explains, has a fun message that people can connect with.

Aitana —who also is releasing a new album this year— feels it's time that female singers are uncensored. "Women can't have friends with benefits? It's shameful that some people have this vision of life," the Spanish star says, adding it's not fair for men to be celebrated for their romantic conquests while women are criticized if they have more than one suitor. "People are becoming more aware about feminism," she says with a sigh of relief. "It makes me angry when I have to explain myself; for me we are equal in everything."