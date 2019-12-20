DaniLeigh is celebrating her 25th birthday with the gift of new music for her fans. The star of Dominican descent shared an adorable #TBT photo on Instagram, showing her posing by a Christmas tree in a holiday dress. “This is my present,” she captioned the picture. “Here are four songs of how I’m feelin in my present time.”

The new EP is titled My Present and serves as a taste of new music to come in 2020. She also shared birthday greetings on her Instagram Stories and shoutouts from fans enjoying her new music.

Image zoom

“Usually” talks about doing her thing and not letting haters kill her vibe. In “Old Me,” she sings about people “speaking down her name” and others “trying to clone” her, while in “Wrong” she opens up about her fear of being hurt after giving her heart to someone new. Another gem is “No Caller ID,” where she tells an ex to give her space and let her move on.

The versatile artist, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, was discovered by Prince and made her debut at 18 years old, writing, directing and starring in the late icon’s video for “Breakfast Can Wait.” With Prince as a mentor and coach, the singer and dancer made a name for herself. She also has writing credits for Jennifer Lopez’s “Dinero” featuring Cardi B and shined on her solo project The Plan.

“I’ll always want more, and I’ll always strive for the best, but I’m a ‘whatever happens is supposed to happen’ type of person. So everything that I’m doing is a win for me,” she told People CHICA earlier this year. Her second album, out in 2020, will include a “Spanglish-like bachata” track with Prince Royce. “It runs through my blood,” she said. “I’ll always show love to my culture.”