DaniLeigh's 8 Best Concert Looks

To say DaniLeigh is a star in the making is an understatement. From her viral videos to her effortless dancing and catchy music, she’s always on point. Something she doesn’t get enough credit for, though, are her fire ‘fits. The Dominican American’s Instagram might make you want to rethink your entire wardrobe, because Dani is always dripping in something dope. Her sense of style is so unmatched that she can make a pair of sweats and a crop top look rich, even at performances. “Everybody used to say to me, ‘You need to wear heels, you need to show your body, you’re a beautiful Latina girl.’ I was like, ‘No. I’m going to do me and win that way,’” the 24-year-old said in a recent interview with People CHICA. Here, take a look at her best concert looks, and marvel at the fact that she’s capable of making anything look good.

Image zoom DaniLeigh Scott Dudelson

1. At the Real 92.3 Festival, DaniLeigh pulled off two-toned pants that weaker souls would not dare to attempt.

Image zoom DaniLeigh at The Beauties Presented By Beautycon And SheaMoisture Cindy Ord

2. DaniLeigh makes cozy look cool at The Beauties, presented By BeautyCon and SheaMoisture.

3. In a sheer hoodie before her performance at Greatest Day Ever in New York City.

Image zoom DaniLeigh performing at Late Night with Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop

4. Performing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January.

Image zoom

5. Serving oversized looks at a Pandora event in New York City.

6. Wearing a Louis Vuitton halter top at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, CA.

Image zoom DaniLeigh in Concert

7. Canada Goosin’ on tour.

8. You can never go wrong with denim on denim!