Colombian Beauty Queen Daniella Alvarez Shares Words of Hope After Having Leg Amputated

Colombian beauty queen Daniella Alvarez shared her journey after having her left leg amputated below the knee. The former Miss Colombia, 32, suffered a cardiac ischemia that left her lower body paralyzed. The UNICEF ambassador and businesswoman, who has her own fashion boutique, has inspired her almost 2 million Instagram with her testament of hope and faith during this health crisis. Alvarez first went to the hospital to have surgery after doctors found a mass in her abdomen, but due to medical complications, she needed five surgeries in one month.

Image zoom INSTAGRAM Daniella Alvarez

“When the doctors went in to remove that small mass they noticed that it was extremely close to the aorta. When they went to remove that small mass, my aorta closed," she recounted in an Instagram video. They had to do follow-up operations to repair her damaged aorta. She then suffered an ischemia that paralyzed her lower body, from her belly button down to her feet.

Image zoom INSTAGRAM Daniella Alvarez

That's when she had to make the decision to have her left leg partially amputated because her blood wasn't flowing to it. "I could have a foot but it wouldn't be functional," she said. "So the doctors and my family all talked about it and I made the decision of having a foot prosthesis that will allow me to dance champeta, bachata, to run, ride a bicycle, swim and do all the things I like."

Alvarez says she feels very grateful to still be alive and have the support of her loved ones.