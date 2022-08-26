In an iHeartMedia's My Cultura Network podcast, the actress and executive producer dives into the heroic story of the Mirabel sisters and the effect they had on the Dominican Republic.

For eons, it has been known that strong women can and will always inspire other strong women. From breakthroughs in science to monumental socio-political change, women have been at the forefront of human evolution—always.

Actress Dania Ramirez is no stranger to this philosophy. For her latest project, Sisters of the Underground, the Dominican American put on her executive producer hat and teamed up with fellow powerhouse Eva Longoria to bring the history-making story of Minerva, Dédé, Maria Teresa and Patria Mirabal to life in a new eight-part scripted podcast.

Known as Las Mariposas in the Dominican Republic, the Mirabel sisters stood up to the injustices occurring in their country at the hands of dictator Rafael Trujillo. Unfortunately, due to their heroic stance and fight, three of the sisters were assassinated by the Trujillo regime.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Ramirez details what was the thing she was proudest of about working on this podcast and why the Mirabal's story is still prevalent today.

With Sisters of the Underground, the heroic legacy of the Mirabal sisters takes centerstage and really dives into the profound effect they had on the shaping of the Dominican Republic. Why did you feel that a podcast was the best way to further cement their history-making actions and lives?

What was really great about doing it this way, as a podcast, is that I get to retell the story in the most authentic way possible. This is a story that is not only a powerful story for the Dominican people but through [the] podcast, the outreach that we will have is really large. So I do feel like it's an inspiring story that the masses can listen to and can relate to, can be inspired by.

These women were very courageous. Also, the time period that they all did it in, back in the 1960s, I mean, that's the most shocking to me. The fact that they were able to somehow have an organized way of thinking about revolution back then. And they really stood up for what they believed in as women, as sisters. Doing it as a podcast, me and Eva were both looking to try to do something very authentic.

We were granted the freedom to really go ahead and hire a Dominican showrunner-director, his name is Jose Maria Cabral, who was very versed in the time period. We wanted to keep this very authentic. So Mary Castellanos, [a] Dominican American writer from New York, came on the project as well.

We were able to come in and cast Dominican voices so that we could make this a Dominican story for the people. But what's important is to also make it as authentic as possible, because that's what makes us stand out. For me, as a Dominican woman, [this was] one of the most powerful stories that I grew up knowing about.

I live in the United States, I got here when I was ten years old [and] I am raising children here. And I feel like [this] needs to be told, because this thing [is] about women standing up for what they believe in, and that's something that is still prevalent today.

It's very important to continue uplifting stories like this, especially one where women are seen fighting for what they believe in. The podcast is an eight-part scripted series. Was this something that was intentional? Why did you decide on something scripted versus something more informative?

Eva and I both come from [an artistic background], she comes from directing a lot [and] we [have worked] together in the past. And so for us, when we sat down and started talking about the story—I basically went in to have lunch with her and I said, "Listen, it's very important for you as well as it is for me to tell these Latin stories and to make sure that our voices are heard and that our history also gets to be a part of today's history."

So I pitched her a couple of different ideas, and when I talked to her about this one—I always have thought about it as a series because there's been movies done about the Mirabal sisters, but then you sort of have to dive into maybe the one sister that was the driving force behind the movement that was called the Las Mariposas.

It's usually very driven by just Minerva's side of the story or you have to just spend time in a very small part of their story. And the thing about these women is they weren't just these rebellious women that started a revolution against the dictator. They were also sisters, they were also mothers. They also had this sisterhood within them that the commitment of loyalty to what they believe in is really what made that made a difference.

That's the way that I always envisioned it, so that we were able to sort of dive into every single part of it and that [way] you could understand.

You narrate the story as Minou Taváres Mirabal, Mivera Mirabal's daughter. What was it like for you to be portraying her? Was it something that was nerve-wracking for you as an artist since she is still alive?

I was really passionate about getting the opportunity to tell the story. I have kids, so I love to tell stories to my children. I sort of wanted to kind of have that same sort of tone—sort of like introducing something to the masses [on] a story that I grew up listening to and having gone to school in the Dominican Republic because I was born there and it was taught to me.

So I was trying to find the most eloquent way to go in and tell the story to the masses, and what better way than to do it through the eyes of Minerva Mirabal's daughter, Minou. So for me, it was more of an honor than anything else that I was getting the opportunity to do so in that way.

Jose Maria Cabral, who's the director and showrunner, has a very good relationship with Minou. So we were able to really have that connection and be able to tell the story in a very authentic way, but also give ourselves the freedom to keep it a little more flowy than just being a political story that's being told.

The Mirabal sisters stood up to the ruthless Dominican dictator, Rafael Trujillo, and their legacy continues to resonate across the Dominican Republic and the Dominican diaspora as they are remembered as Las Mariposas. How do you think their femininity and strength still live on today in the Dominican people?

I think that Dominican people are like Las Mariposas. Mariposas, butterflies, it signifies hope, it signifies endurance and transformation and that's something that's still pretty prevalent in the Dominican Republic today. I think my people are strong. I think my people are also excited about today's age and how we can change and how we can evolve.

It's really beautiful. I'm one of three sisters, my mom is one of ten sisters, so I grew up in a family full of women. And so to be able to have that powerful sisterhood throughout my entire life really makes me excited to continue to tell a sisterhood kind of story through the Mirabal sisters. The story [isn't only] about these Dominican women, but the universal theme is for the masses: it's about really uniting, it's about commitment, it's about family, about love. And if you really stand up for what you believe in then change is possible.

These women were assassinated back in the 1960s, and look at today, they live through us. They're going to live through this podcast and then hopefully get passed on and continue to live on, not just in the Dominican Republic now, but worldwide.

Your cast is stacked with Dominican talent. For this project you brought on, Judy Reyes (Minerva Mirabal), Celinés Toribio (Dédé Mirabal), Sharlene Taulé (Maria Teresa Mirabal), Akari Endo (Patria Mirabal), Sergio Carlo (Manolo) and Hemky Madera (Rafael Trujillo). What was it like have a full cast of Dominicans?

I said it earlier, but Mary Castellanos is a Dominican writer as well and she had such an incredible influence on how the voices of these women sounded. And Jose Maria Cabral is also a Dominican writer and showrunner, so for us, it's just it's been a very special project.

I have to tell you, that this just changed the way that I tell a story. [It has changed] the world that, I as an actor, want to tell a story [in]. Because there were things about doing this as a podcast that I [have] never done. So it was a learning experience for me as well, and all these little chances of like, "Okay, when it's raining, the rain has to come in here." Like all the little things—but what is the Dominican Republic?

This is an island, what does rain sound like on an island? In my mind, you know, and all these tiny little things that you don't think about. But there are parts of these characters and bringing them to life [by] ear—that's a very different way of telling a story. I'm just super excited about it.

Looking back on your experience creating Sisters of the Underground, what is the thing you are proudest of?

I got to tell you, from the moment of reading the scripts to that first table read—that first table read, there was nothing like that moment where it all comes to life for the first time. I'm coming in as the narrator and setting the tone, but then to hear these Dominican voices and to see how they related to one another.

I remember after the first table, people were crying. We were singing the anthem. That was such an interesting moment and connected us in a way that we really [got to know] each other as artists, but [also] as people. [We] felt like one as people. I think that makes me the most proud: how authentic and beautiful it felt to actually be a part of creating this avenue for these incredible, talented people to all come together and have that.

You're telling a story about strong women, and as you've previously mentioned, you come from a long line of strong women. What has been the best advice that you've received from one of the women in your family that you've been able to apply to your life in your career?

As women, we're very passionate. I grew up with a lot of women, [so] it could be very emotional. So I think the best advice that I ever got was, don't ever make a decision when you feel completely emotional because that probably won't be the most rational way to go about it.