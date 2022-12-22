While it may be tempting to mix up ingredients at home, dermatologists warn it can lead to more harm than good.

Here's How DIY Skin Care Can Be Dangerous and How You Can Stay Safe

Latinos are no strangers to DIY, especially when it comes to beauty.

From things like herbal remedies to hair masks that add shine and volume, you may have grown up hearing the older generation swear by inventive, at-home solutions for all sorts of beauty woes.

However, not all homemade solutions are made equal, especially when it comes to taking care of your skin.

Below, we've included three things you need to steer clear of so you can avoid the possible dangers of DIY skin care.

DIY Skin care DIY skin care can be harmful- here's what to avoid. | Credit: Getty Images

Lemon

Acids may be the newest skin care craze, but what you'll find at the drugstore is nothing like the natural acids in the produce aisle.

The acids you'll find in chemical exfoliants, like AHAs and BHAs, are diluted to be at safe concentrations for your skin and are generally much gentler than citric acid.

While many claim lemons help eliminate their manchas or hyperpigmentation with vitamin C, you may end up burning your skin in the process.

Even worse, going out into the sun with traces of lemon on your skin can cause phytophotodermatitis, a condition where your skin blisters and you may end up with more hyperpigmentation than you started with.

Toothpaste

Your dermatologist and dentist agree—save the toothpaste for your teeth!

While many believe the antibacterial properties of toothpaste may help eliminate acne, it's not designed for use on your delicate skin.

Toothpaste is way too harsh for use on your face and can damage your skin's barrier, especially for those prone to sensitivity and redness.

DIY Masks

A key difference between masks from the store and ones you make at home? Preservatives.

While you may want your food to contain less of them, it's crucial that your skin care contains key stabilizing ingredients, otherwise, your products will become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, especially if using raw ingredients like an egg (think salmonella).

Of course, a lot of at-home remedies are passed down through our cultura and become important family rituals, so we're not saying you should avoid all of them, just the ones with ingredients that are actively harmful to the skin.