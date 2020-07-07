Federal Judge Rules to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline

Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled on Monday that the Dakota Access Pipeline must shut down pending an environmental review and be emptied of oil by August 5. In the opinion, Judge Boasberg wrote that the court had to consider the “potential harm each day the pipeline operates.”

Image zoom Alex Milan Tracy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Native American and environmental groups have fought the pipeline for years; major protests began in spring 2016 when construction started in North Dakota. “Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline,” Mike Faith, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said in a statement. "This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning."

Image zoom Alex Wong/Getty Images

The decision is still subject to appeal, and Energy Transfer, the Texas company that owns the pipeline, has promised to fight it. “We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes and are confident that once the law and full record are fully considered, Dakota Access Pipeline will not be shut down and that oil will continue to flow,” they said in a statement.